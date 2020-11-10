Name and rank: Lt. Col. S.L. "Hack" Hackworth
Branch of service: Corporal, US Marine Corps, Sniper, 1962-1965; Staff Sergeant, Special Forces A-Team leader, 1965-1970; US Army Intelligence Operations Officer, 1970-1998.
Current location: Tahlequah
Age: 77
Family: Wife Shirley, first son, JR (AR Cherokee), NSU graduate, American Indian studies; second son, Jason Lee, retired Combat Engineer Sergeant, Oklahoma Army National Guard; third son, Justin, Cherokee County Deputy & Tahlequah fireman; fourth son, Robert Lee, NSU graduate student; fifth son, James, US Army sergeant back from serving in Europe and Poland; daughter, Angela, mother to Cherokee son, Caden; eight grandchildren (3X Keetoowah Cherokee); and three great-grandchildren.
Active duty campaigns: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (PREDITOR) Expert at US ARMY USDCS-INTEL Pentagon; team chief, National Intelligence Support Team, Bosnia, Operation Joint Endeavor, 1996. Served as Emergency Communications Officer for FEMA Region II NYC and accomplished the site surveys and design of the Emergency Communications System for the US Virgin Islands
Education and training: Oklahoma State University, Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science; University of Arizona, ABD PhD; Joint Intelligence College, strategic intelligence; USMC NCO Academy, Sniper; US Army Airborne, Jumpmaster; Jungle Warfare School, heavy-light Weapons, Demolitions, Grenadier, SF Medic, Operations and Intelligence Special Ops; US Army Infantry Officer Basic Course, Remote Sensor Officer; Aerial Surveillance Officers Course, Military Intelligence Officer Advanced Course; USMC and US Army Command and General Staff College courses; Expert Rifleman, M-14 and AR 16; Expert Pistol, Colt M1911 and Beretta M9.
Current occupation and hobbies: Retired, December 1998, after almost 37 years of service; Past Commander, Reserve Officer Association Chapter Southern Arizona; Last Commander, American Legion Post 241 - Batfish; Life Member of the NRA, the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, and the Virginia Gun Collectors Association.
