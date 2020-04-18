Here we go with our planned weekend TDP content, which includes our Business & Farm page, and Linda Spyres as our Quick 5 feature:
• Sheri Gourd has a feature on a "social distancing" survey.
• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup, dealing this time with civil liberties.
• Byron Beers takes a look at, of all things, gas pump nozzles.
Have a safe and productive weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress tomorrow at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
