developing
Saturday, Aug. 28: GOOD MORNING!
Our weekend TDP comes in both print and digital format, and features our Tribal and Business & Farm pages. Our writers will have these stories for you:
• Keri Thornton has a feature on the dedication of the 9/11 memorial.
• Brian King has a story on the VISTA program.
• Grant Crawford attended creative craft corner at the library.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum. This week's topic will be the difficulties of finding rental properties, the cost, and the struggles of landlords.
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Glen R. Haddock, born March 14, 1938 in Bakersfield, California to Johnny Aaron and Beulah Bea (Fredrick) Haddock passed away in his home August 24, 2021, at the age of 83 years 5 months and 10 days with his family holding his hands. Glen was the youngest of his twin sister…
[mdash] age 65. Homemaker. Died August 20th in Tahlequah, OK. Private family services.
[mdash] age 58. Laborer. Died August 19th in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation August 25th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chief Chat: Oklahoma needs to legalize protecting students from COVID-19
- Feds link local eateries to alleged racketeering scheme
- Two new COVID deaths reported in Cherokee Co.
- Old NSU theater, FBC building demolished
- TPS braces for all-virtual learning possibility
- Authorities are looking for a person of interest who may be connected to a shooting
- Some at Tenkiller in quarantine; Grand View gets first virus cases
- Tahlequah School Board votes against joining lawsuit against state over masking policy
- POLICE BEAT 8-22-21: Officers deal with suspects toting drugs
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-24-21: Some suspects telling officers to take them to jail
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.