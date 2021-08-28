Our weekend TDP comes in both print and digital format, and features our Tribal and Business & Farm pages. Our writers will have these stories for you:
• Keri Thornton has a feature on the dedication of the 9/11 memorial.
• Brian King has a story on the VISTA program.
• Grant Crawford attended creative craft corner at the library.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum. This week's topic will be the difficulties of finding rental properties, the cost, and the struggles of landlords.

