The weekend TDP is a big one (both print and digital) and features our usual Tribal and Business & Farm pages. But we also have some overflow Education and A&E stuff we wanted to make sure we got into print, due to the nature of the audience for these particular pieces. And our writers have these stories:
• Keri Thornton samples a fruity event at the library.
• Brian King wades into National Water Quality Month.
• Betty Ridge has a piece that's for the birds.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!

Tags

Trending Video