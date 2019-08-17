Here's a little of what we're working on for our weekend TDP, which will include our Business & Farm pages:

• Hamid Vahdatipour is this week's Quick 5 feature.

• Grant Crawford has a short preview of an upcoming music festival.

• Sheri Gourd drops by the Tenkiller Cleanup.

• Sheri will also swing by the "Senior Prom."

Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!

Tags