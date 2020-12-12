developing
Saturday, Dec. 12: GOOD MORNING!
Here's a quick rundown on expected stories for our weekend TDP, which will include our Tribal and Business & Farm pages:
• Renee Fite has a feature on Beth Herrington, whose statue was unveiled last week.
• Grant Crawford will do the drive-thru at Bancfirst and visit with Santa.
• Sheri Gourd has the third in her four-part series on holiday gift ideas.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 53. Tool Manager. Died December 4th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services December 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation December 13th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
MANNFORD [mdash] age 83. Foreman. Died December 8th in Mannford, OK. Graveside Services December 14th at 10:00am at Parris Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation December 13th from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Billie Eugene Taylor, 91, feed mill operator of Tahlequah died Dec 6, 2020. Graveside service 2:00 pm December 11, 2020, Tahlequah City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- Seventh-grader purportedly threatens shooting if Biden won, singles out homosexuals
- OSBI investigating official for sexual assault
- Woman says Hulbert chief, lawyer intimidated her
- City to buy Shawnee Street Theater property
- Banker views retirement as bend in the road
- Syphilis cases continue to rise in state, county
- Races materialize for police chief, Ward 2 councilor
- Three to vie for city posts; one school board race turns up
- POLICE BEAT 12-6-20: Man tries to rumble with others at restaurant
- Cherokee County legislators laud AG efforts to question Biden win
