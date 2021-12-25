TDP doesn't publish this weekend, as the post office doesn't deliver on Christmas. Our Friday edition was combined with our usual weekend features. We will be updating the website throughout the weekend. Have a great weekend, and feel free to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum. We will leave the Forum open through Sunday, since many may not want to take part on Christmas.
Saturday, Dec. 25: MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] William McNeil Roberts, 64, year old laborer of Tahlequah transitioned December 21, 2021. Memorial by family December 30, 2021, 11:00 am, Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Linda Lee Reese was born October 26, 1939, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Ralph S. Folmar and Mary E. Green. At an early age, she was adopted by her maternal grandmother, Mimi, and raised by Mimi, her maternal great grandmother Anna, and her maternal un…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Funeral Services for James Dandridge, 77 of Tahlequah will be 10:00 am in the Green Country Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Officiating will be JD Rozell. Serving as Pall Bearers are Derek Dandridge, Chad Dandridge, RJ Dandridge, Adam Wood, Kaleb Dandri…
[mdash] Linda Lee Reese, 82, NSU Professor and resident of Tahlequah, transitioned December 16, 2021. No services at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Troy Lee Freeman, 82, resident of Tahlequah, Oklahoma transitioned on December 11, 2021. Funeral service is December 15, 2021, 10:00 am, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- DRAGGING DOWNING: Locals say 'cruising' noise excessive; officials concerned with safety issues
- Illinois River public access flap brings half dozen groups to loggerheads
- COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Chef returns home to help his tribe, the UKB
- Chief Chat: Non-renewal of hunting, fishing compacts shortsighted move
- Cherokee Nation names top eight Native businesses
- KPS School Board accepts resignation of principal
- Two women killed in crash near Stilwell
- Commissioner: County fair in '22 will be held at new 'top-notch' facility
- Discussion about official's contract didn't follow city's stated protocols
- GRDA: Solution will be found for river access flap
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.