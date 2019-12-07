Check out our weekend TPD, which features Todd Mutzig as our Quick 5 feature, and includes our Business & Farm page, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton has a feature on the Tahlequah Fire Department and pet rescues.
• Sheri Gourd will have her second in a four-part series, our annual holiday gift guide – this one on women's gifts.
• Sheri will also drop by the Thompson House Victorian Christmas.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.