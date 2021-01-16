Here's a rundown of our weekend TDP, which includes our Tribal and Business & Farm pages:
• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup.
• Grant also has a feature on Bigfoot, and the symposium (which won't happen this year due to COVID).
• Because I wasn't able to do the story of Carl Farinelli justice in his Quick 5 feature, Renee Fite loops back around with a retrospective on the entire family.
Have a great weekend, stay safe, stay calm, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.