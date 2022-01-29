centerpiece
Saturday, Jan. 29: GOOD MORNING!
Here's a look at our weekend TDP, which includes our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, our Quick 5 feature, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton finds out what you think about the death penalty.
• Brian King has this week's School Profile, on Tenkiller.
• Grant Crawford takes a look at how the COVID upsurge is affecting libraries and organizations.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum.
Obituaries
[mdash] age 72 of Stilwell, OK. Truck Driver. Died Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 3:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Visitation prior to services at 2:00pm.
[mdash] age 77 of Tahlequah, OK. RN. Died January 23rd. Mass of Christian Burial January 27th at 2:00pm at St. Brigid. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation January 26th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm, Rosary to follow at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 65 of Cookson, OK. Waitress. Died Thursday, January 20th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. Memorial services Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel.
