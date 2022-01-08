OK, let's have a look at our weekend TDP, both print and digital, and including our Tribal and Business & Farm pages.
• Grant Crawford has an update on COVID protocols at NSU.
• Keri Thornton has a little information on law enforcement agencies, since Sunday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
• Brian King takes a look at adult classes at ICTC.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!

Tags

Trending Video