Here's just a bit of what you can expect in our weekend TDP (both print and digital), which also includes Tribal and Business & Farm pages:

• Grant Crawford was on hand for a redistricting meeting Thursday night.

• Keri Thornton has a refresher on Tahlequah 2040.

• Sheri Gourd catches you up on some library events.

Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum.

Tags

Trending Video