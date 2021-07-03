Our weekend TDP is in both print and digital format, with our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, and we're working on these stories for you:
• Keri Thornton updates you on local roadwork.
• Grant Crawford takes a look at rising construction and materials costs.
• Betty Ridge checked out "Still on the Hill" at the library.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum! 

Tags

Trending Video