Our weekend edition – which comes in both print and e-edition – will have our Business & Farm pages; Stephen Highers are our Quick 5 feature; and a video (by me) of the newly reopened NSU swimming pool, linked to a piece on the Opinion page. And our writers are working on these and so much more:
• Keri Thornton will be reporting on the "grand reopening" of Tahlequah.
• Keri also wraps up her city budget analysis series.
• Sheri Gourd interviewed Garrett Ford, the new OSU Extension agriculture educator.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
