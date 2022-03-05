Our weekend TDP, in digital and print, will feature our Business and Tribal pages, plus these stories and more from our staff:
• Keri Thornton talks with Mandi Stafford about National Cheerleading Week. 
• Brian King drops by the Crafty Traveler event.
• Grant Crawford attends an NSU Centurion event.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!

