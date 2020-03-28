With almost everything shut down, most of what we're doing is, in some way, related to the COVID-19 outbreak. But a lot of people are doing things for the community, and if you PM us with contact information, we'll do as many bright features as we can. For the weekend TDP, we have:
• Grant Crawford and other CNHI colleagues have cobbled together this quarter's Pulse of the Voters. That'll take up three pages in our B section.
• Keri Thornton is looking into foreclosures and entry and detainers; several renters and homeowners are worried.
• Sheri is looking into how area schools are handling "distance learning."
Stay safe, shelter at home this weekend if you can, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.