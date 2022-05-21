Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE...NORTHERN ADAIR AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES... At 1158 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Proctor, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include... Westville... West Siloam Springs... Watts... Oaks... Proctor... Scraper... Ballard... Natural Falls State Park... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH