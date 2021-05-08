Our weekend TDP will feature our usual Tribal and Business & Farm pages, as well as these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton has an update on the local COVID task force.
• Sheri Gourd dropped by a container gardening program done by OSU Extension.
• Grant Crawford has a feature on the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the challenges it has face in the wake of McGirt.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
