It's Black Friday, so be careful out there! Our weekend TDP, with our usual Tribal and Business & Farm stuff, will also offer these stories and more:
• Sara Serrano sees what deals shoppers got today.
• Skyler Hammons begins our annual four-part series on holiday gift ideas.
• Brian King has his weekly Political Roundup.
Have a great weekend, enjoy your leftovers, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.