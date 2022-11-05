Our weekend TPD, with our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, is both print and digital, and will have these stories and more from our staff:
• Keri Gordon and Sara Serrano wrap up their two-part series on the burgeoning business community.
• Sara finds out "What Tahlequah Thinks," and passes the word.
• Skyler Hammons has the second part of her series on Christmas activities and events at area schools.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
