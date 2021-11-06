Saturday, Nov. 6: GOOD MORNING!
Obituaries
Joseph L. Radosevich 84 year old steel mill worker of Georgetown, Kentucky transitioned October 25, 2021. Graveside service Miller Cemetery, Monday November 8, 2021, 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Mildred Patricia Fain Loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and special friend to many. Mildred was born September 7, 1937, in Cleves, Ohio to Eli and Hattie Mae Acra. She passed from this life November 1, 2021, peacefully at her home. She graduated from Tahlequah High School C…
James Russell Nicholas, "JR", 28 year old tree clearing service foreman of Hulbert transitioned October 31, 2021. Funeral services, Thursday November 4, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home, 10:00 am. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
NAME: Norman J. Sauke, 86 year old retired carpenter of Park Hill, Oklahoma transitioned on October 31, 2021, No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
