Our weekend TDP will have our usual Business & Farm pages, and Carden Crow is our Quick 5 feature. We're also working on these stories:
• Keri Thornton will have a piece on the retirement of one of the city's longest tenured employees.
• Renee Fite has a feature on Family Stories Month – and the importance of passing down and cherishing those tales.
• Sheri Gourd has a feature on a museum at NSU that some of you might not know about.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.