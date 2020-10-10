Just a reminder that our office continues to be closed to the public, due to COVID-19 exposure. Our skeleton crew is working hard to respond to your questions, needs and concerns.
If you haven't registered to vote, get that done today. And then, in the weekend TDP, you can read these stories and so much more, along with our Tribal and Business & Farm pages:
• Keri Thornton picks up the NSU webinars on various aspects of the pandemic, filling in for Grant Crawford.
• On vacay though he may be, Grant wraps up his three-part series on Rex Brinlee, the brutal killer and lifetime criminal whose demise no one was sorry to see happen.
• Brian King has a feature on National Chiropractic Care Month.
Have a good and safe weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
