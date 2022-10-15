Our weekend TDP is both print and digital, with our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, and we'll have these stories for you, too:

• Keri Gordon wraps up her domestic violence awareness series.

• Skyler Hammons checks out the "Goosebumps" event at the library.

• Sara Serrano checks out the new exhibit at Saline Courthouse Museum.

Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!

Tags

Trending Video