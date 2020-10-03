Here's what's on tap for our weekend TDP, in both print and digital format – which will include our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, plus Yolette Ross as our Quick 5 feature.
• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup.
• Sheri Gourd has an update on flu season.
• Keri Thornton explains a chemical firefighters and other officials are using to battle the pandemic.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.