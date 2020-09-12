We have a jam-packed weekend TDP for you! Our usual Tribal and Business & Farm pages will be there, plus these stories and so much more from our writers:
• Keri Thornton checks out a commemorative event by local firefighters for the 9/11 anniversary.
• Sheri Gourd has a feature on another local "American Idol" contestant.
• Grant Crawford as his weekly Political Spotlight.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.