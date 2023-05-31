There is only one goal in Jason Christies mind right now; qualify for the 2024 Bassmaster Classic at Grand Lake.
Last time the event was held there in 2016, the Park Hill native was runner-up to fellow Oklahoma native Edwin Evers. Now with about 10 months to go until the Classic, the former champion does not care about winning tournaments this year as long as he qualifies for the home lake event.
“Right now all eyes are on grand lake, I am not eyeballing a specific tournament to win this year. Everything is about getting on Grand Lake next year.”
The chance to get to perform in front of a home crowd is tantalizing for Christie who compared it to his time on the college basketball court.
“I think more so than going in saying I have to win it will just be fun to fish one at home and fish in front of the home crowd,” said Christie. “Even though it can be hectic at times, it kind of goes back to going basketball and wanting to play in front of a big crowd. It is kind of fun, I would love to qualify for that event to do that. In the Classic everything has to go right, the stars have to line up. Even though I am on my home lake I would face off against 53 pretty good anglers.”
A lot has changed for Christie in the seven years since the Classic has been at Grand Lake. After coming in as the runner-up in 2016, Christie broke the plateau in 2022 with his Bassmaster Classic win at Lake Hartwell.
Despite reaching the ultimate heights of the fishing game, Christie maintains he is still a small town country boy that just happened to make the Bassmaster Elite Series.
Winning the event in ’22 was not even a given until the very end for Christie.
“It was not the perfect fishing day for me. I won the event in the last 10 minutes,” said Christie. “I got a slow start start that day and just won by four or five ounces. It was one of those keep your nose down and grind all day and we were lucky enough to get a nice bite and just win.”
Christie got his career started at local fishing holes, where he quickly began to rake up wins. If there was a tournament in the are, Christie was there facing off against a competitive field.
“There were a lot of really good fishermen around the lake,” said Christie. “They had Tuesday night jackpots with 70-80 boats. Usually they have about 20 but we were drawing so many and it was a really good pay day. I put a lot of effort into it.”
So far this season, Christie has not been pleased with how he has performed. This year Christie has just one finish in the top 10. Christie sites a new house and a busy schedule for the hectic year.
Despite the year not gong to his liking, Christie may have turned a corner in his last tournament.
At the Whataburger Invite at Lay Lake, Christie came in third place and hauled in the biggest bass of the year at nine pounds four ounces. Despite the strong ending, Christie is not satisfied thinking he should have won the event. “It really went wrong, it was an event where I found the area to win the event,” said Christie. “I did catch a big one, that was great and it should hold up for the biggest fish of the year. I am aggravated by that event, third is great but I lost a couple fish and I should have won it.”
Christie’s next event starts on Thursday, June 1 at Sabine Lake in Orange, Texas. Last time he was there Christie won the event so expectations are high going into the weekend.
“The last time I was there I won, anything less than that would be not good,” said Christie. “With the way the year has gone, if I can just come out of there with a good finish to get good points. Fishing is going to be tough, it will be hot, but someone still has to win.”
Christie’s next tournament will start on Thursday and wrap up on Sunday, June 4.
