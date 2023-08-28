A sentencing has been scheduled for next year for a Tahlequah man who pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
Shawn William Hermanson, 38, was charged with one felony count of possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. The charges were filed on May 26, 2023.
According to court documents, on May 21, 2023, in concert with another suspect, Hermanson did possess oxycodone, hydrocodone, buprenorphine and alprazolam with the intent to distribute. On the same day, he also stole a sheet of wood valued at approximately $1,000.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies arrested both suspects after they broke into a construction site at Briggs Elementary School in an attempt to steal lumber.
During the investigation, deputies found the pair had in their possession lumber; a scale; clear plastic baggies; bottles with someone else’s name that contained acetaminophen and hydrocodone, and oxycodone; several bottles containing buprenorphine pills; alprazolam pills; and an inhaler of albuterol sulfate, according to reports.
The reported estimated value of the medication they had in their possession was approximately $984.80.
After the charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court, Hermanson received a $10,000 bond and made his initial appearance on June 7, 2023. He then pleaded guilty to both charges on Aug. 18, 2023.
Hermanson was represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann was listed as having represented the state.
The defendant’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2024 with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
