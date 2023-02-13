Sequoyah traveled to Roland Monday Feb. 13 to take on the Roland Rangers. In a battle to the finish the Lady Indians came out on top in the fourth quarter with a final score of 49-45.
The Lady Indians gained first possession but not the first buckets. Another Lady Ranger attempt to score ended in a rebound by Sequoyah’s Shailey Hair which returned possession to the Lady Indians. Getting an offensive rebound Sequoyah’s No. 20 Hair got on the scoreboard with their first two points. The Lady Indians and Lady Rangers played back and forth and as they went into the second quarter were tied up 9-9. Shots by Sequoyah’s Folsum, Brown, and Silva helped to keep the Lady Indians alive.
Roland managed to come out and work their offensive game inside to their advantage. Sequoyah worked to get their three pointers to fall having onlyconnected on two in the first half. They went into halftime with the Lady Rangers leading 22-20.
Sequoyah came out after the half and tied up the ballgame with a quick bucket. The Lady Indians struggled with rebounds in the third quarter. After two turnovers and a no score possession Roland had a six point lead and only two minutes left to play in the third quarter. Both teams remained scoreless as they headed into the final quarter of play. Roland continued to hang onto the lead 34-28.
The Lady Indians came out in the fourth and had cleaned up some of the little things. With each team wanting the win the score remained within two throughout most of the quarter. A host of Lady Indians made in impact on offense in the fourth. A big three ball by Sequoyah’s Carey Folsum put the Lady Indians up by one with one minute of play left. After a lot of hustle the Lady Indians took the win over Roland 49-44.
Leading the Lady Indians in scoring was Annaston Brown with 17, the duo of Carey Folsum and Shailey Hair both the 10, Riley Bush with three,Julisa Silva, Tylee Ford, and Emma Culie all with two a piece.
The Lady Indians will travel to Claremore Sequoyah on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to hit the court at 6 p.m.
