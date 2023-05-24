Locals and visitors often enjoy the Memorial Day holiday weekend with trips to the area lakes and scenic rivers.
As of May 24, Lake Tenkiller is 1.24 ft above its normal level, which according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tenkiller Lake Manager Dennis Covey is “great for this time of year.”
“Due to such good conditions, I would expect record or near record turnouts for the Memorial Day weekend,” said Covey.
There are several marinas out on Lake Tenkiller, and Bryce Lubbers of Burnt Cabin Marina in Park Hill listed a few events that will occurring there this weekend – like performances by Jake Marlin on May 27, and Dakota Murillo and the Wild Bunch on May 28.
“[We will] also have karaoke every Friday night [this summer],” said Lubbers. “All of [these events] will be our restaurant and bar called the Boat Bar and Grill.”
Out on Lake Fort Gibson, Sequoyah State Park has several events going on, including the beginning of a weekly movie series this holiday weekend.
“We’ll start Memorial Day weekend with ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ The movies are shown out on the [Lodge] lawn that way the pool occupants can see it,” said Recreation Specialist Mike Robinson.
Sunset tram tours are also offered every Friday starting May 26 at 7 p.m. Robinson said guests can sign up for this and other events at The Lodge and do not have to be staying onsite to participate.
Sequoyah State Park also recently opened its new restaurant, The Lookout Kitchen, which is overseen by new Oklahoma State Parks restaurant services vendor La Ratatouille. By Memorial Day weekend, the Lookout Kitchen will be in operation at five state parks, including Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton and Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow.
“The current facilities at these parks are top notch, and we are honored to be trusted with the responsibility of bringing a first-class dining experience to Oklahomans and park visitors from across the country,” said La Ratatouille Owner & Operator J.P. Wilson in a recent press release.
Out on the Illinois River, musician Dan Martin will perform at Riverbend Floats on Memorial Day. The event starts at 7 p.m. and there is a $5 cover.
Back in Tahlequah, Dewain’s Place will have live music on Friday, May 26 from Jack Tidwell and DJ Shawn Solo’s “Super Awesome Karaoke Dance Party” on Saturday.
For those headed out of town, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Turnpike Authority recently issued a Memorial holiday traffic advisory detailing several construction projects “that will impact travel on interstates, major highways and turnpikes from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29.”
Those projects in the area include:
• In Tahlequah, US-62 and SH-82 will have detours and use temporary traffic signals for an intersection modification project.
• In Fort Gibson, US-62 is narrowed to one lane in each direction from the SH-165 interchange in Muskogee to Georgetown Road for bridge work.
• Near Webbers Falls, I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Arkansas River bridge for resurfacing.
• Near Muskogee, eastbound and westbound SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike is narrowed to one lane for construction related to the conversion to PlatePay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.