Law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who is suspected of killing an elderly woman in the Horseshoe Bend area.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies responded to report of a homicide Saturday afternoon. He confirmed the suspect is related to the elderly woman, whose name hasn’t been released.
Chennault said the suspect is Native American and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted. The victim appeared to have been killed by strangulation.
Available deputies and investigators with Cherokee and Adair counties are currently searching for the man and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service is using their drone to assist.
The name of the suspect hasn’t been released as of Saturday evening and Chennault said the man isn’t considered armed. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the crime scene for the FBI.
This story is developing.
