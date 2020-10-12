Law enforcement officials confirmed one man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said a woman called 911 at 9:45 p.m., Sunday. The woman was crying for 15 minutes before she identified herself.
Stephanie Snow said she shot Rick Arnold at a house on North 530 Road, according to Chennault.
Deputy Tanner Hendley and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Kane Wyatt arrived at the house and found a man with gunshot wound to the chest.
Officials performed CPR on Arnold for seven minutes before they realized he was also shot in the head.
Northeastern Health System EMS arrived a short time later and pronounced Arnold dead.
Snow was taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on charges of first-degree murder.
Chennault said he arrived at the jail to interview Snow, but she asked for a lawyer.
“The only thing she would say is she needed to find her daughter. She wouldn’t elaborate on what that meant,” Chennault said.
As of early Monday morning, Chennault said there is little information to go on, and they are still investigating.
“We don’t know what their relationship was, what happened. We don’t know anything other than he was shot at least two times,” Chennault said.
A witness told the Daily Press she could hear the man and woman fighting for several hours before she heard two gunshots.
