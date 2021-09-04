A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy escaped injury when he crashed his vehicle late Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said Sgt. Tanner Hendley was responding to a report of a vehicle crash on State Highway 82A when his vehicle lost traction.
“It had just started to rain when [Hendley] went into the ditch and then came back out on the pavement on his side, and the truck flipped back onto its tires,” Chennault said.
Hendley was checked out by EMS personnel at the scene and then taken to Northeastern Health System.
Chennault said Hendley was OK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.