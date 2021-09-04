Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tanner Hendley’s crashed patrol vehicle

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tanner Hendley escaped injury from his crashed patrol vehicle.

 Devin Gordon | Courtney Photo

A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy escaped injury when he crashed his vehicle late Saturday afternoon. 

Sheriff Jason Chennault said Sgt. Tanner Hendley was responding to a report of a vehicle crash on State Highway 82A when his vehicle lost traction. 

“It had just started to rain when [Hendley] went into the ditch and then came back out on the pavement on his side, and the truck flipped back onto its tires,” Chennault said. 

Hendley was checked out by EMS personnel at the scene and then taken to Northeastern Health System. 

Chennault said Hendley was OK.

