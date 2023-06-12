Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old on May 29 after he had been reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
The underage male was arrested near West Forest Road for driving under the influence. Authorities also reportedly found three rifles and a 9mm handgun inside his truck. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
On June 6, Deputy Tanner Hendley arrested a 25-year-old woman for public drunkenness at a South 415 Road residence. She was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked.
Responding to a domestic call on June 8, Deputy Kevin McFarland arrested a male suspect for domestic abuse assault and battery and domestic abuse in the presence of a child at a West 898 Road residence. The 50-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
An intoxicated 41-year-old male was arrested on June 8 by Deputy James Carver at Snake Creek near South Plymouth Rock Road. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
