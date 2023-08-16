A man suspected of breaking into vehicles and being in possession of drugs was arrested on Aug. 13 by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they found more than 20 grams of a powdery substance in his possession.
According to reports, authorities arrested the suspect at an East Downing Street residence, where they found more than 20 grams of a white powdery substance, four buprenorphine and Naloxone strips, and a bag containing a straw and foil. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for third-degree burglary, possession with intent to distribute any synthetic controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription.
During a traffic stop on Aug. 14 on 593 Road, Deputy Joseph Burkett arrested the driver and took him to the detention center, where he was booked for knowingly receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle not equipped with required tail lamps, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under revocation, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, no security verification and taxes due state.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 13 by Deputy Billy Jackson for domestic assault and battery, discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of a sawed-off shotgun. He was transported to the detention center and booked.
Responding to a call on Aug. 12 at the location of At the Y Liquor, Deputy Blake Lyons arrested a male suspect and took him to the detention center, where he was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Pete Broderick arrested a man and woman on Aug. 10 after they reportedly stole a check from someone’s mailbox and attempted to cash it. The pair were transported to the detention center and booked for holding, concealing, destroying or taking mail from another person. The 33-year-old male was additionally booked for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and the 24-year-old woman was booked for fraudulently uttering one’s endorsement as another.
