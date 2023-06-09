When someone thinks of the NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness deal, they do not normally think of Division-II schools.
On the first mention, the powerhouses like Alabama, Texas, UCLA, and other blue bloods come to mind when thinking of profitable NIL deals. Even though the bigger schools have quickly become the standard for what NIL deals can become it is possible for non-DI schools to put their name into the fold.
NSU Assistant Athletic Director of External Operations Andrew Fletcher thinks the school is fortunate to be in the Midwest-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, one of the best D-II conferences in the nation.
“Currently, NIL hasn’t played as big of a factor in how D-IIs operate compared to major DI programs,” said Fletcher. “The DII model has always had more strict academic requirements and higher graduation rates when compared to DI, but with the fast-paced changes happening with NIL and more opportunities presenting themselves to SAs in D-II, it could start affecting more down the road.”
Northeastern State recently announced that they were stepping into the NIL game with a deal with Influxer merchandise. Influxer partners with Power Five programs in Florida, Utah, and Louisiana State as well as smaller schools like Illinois Wesleyan, Adas State, and Metro State. While NSU student-athletes may not be able to make millions like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Louisiana State’s Livvy Dunne, this program will help put some extra money in student-athletes’ pockets.
When the NSU section of Influxer’s website opens NSU student-athletes will have the chance to profit from sales for the first time.
“At NSU, we prioritize the experience of our student-athletes and place them at the center of all decision-making,” said Fletcher. “As individuals who work in athletics, we recognize that our jobs wouldn’t exist without their participation. This particular partnership is exceptional because it permits every student-athlete to earn revenue by associating their name with the NSU brand.”
In the almost two years since NIL deals have been allowed by the NCAA, D-II schools’ NIL programs have not thrived nearly to the extent of DI’s efforts. Typically DII schools are in smaller communities therefore smaller fan bases provide challenges for potential NIL opportunities.
Despite this, Fletcher sees one way that NIL can be profitable for NSU’s student-athletes.
“Tahlequah is a thriving community with immense potential for supporting our student-athletes,” said Fletcher. “One crucial aspect is retaining our top local athletes by encouraging them to attend NSU. When we keep the local kids at NSU, the community knows and supports them throughout their careers.”
Looking at NSU rosters, it is clear that has been the program’s gameplay. Homegrown athletes litter the baseball, men’s basketball, football, and softball rosters. Outside of that group, the school has a history of bringing in local players in men’s basketball’s Jason Christie and baseball’s Ryan Helsley to name a couple.
Fletcher also sees former athletes that have stayed in the area as key to NIL growth.
“We’re fortunate to have several former student-athletes who have now made Tahlequah their home, even though they didn’t grow up here,” said Fletcher. “Sharing their success stories and reasons for staying and starting businesses after graduation exemplify the strong community support and warmth that NSU Athletics offers.”
At the moment Fletcher is not solely focused on looking for more NIL deals for student-athletes, he is keeping an eye out for any potential partnerships.
“Our top priority is to provide maximum support to our student-athletes,” said Fletcher. “Currently, we are striving to ensure that all our team scholarships are fully funded. However, we are open to exploring opportunities to partner on NIL initiatives within NCAA compliance regulations. We will only pursue partnerships that benefit our student-athletes.”
After nearly two years, it is still hard to see what the future of NIL deals will be specifically with smaller programs. Fletcher seems to think that local businesses will make or break the future of NIL deals.
“It’s difficult to predict with certainty, but it seems likely that at DII, more student-athletes will secure NIL deals with local businesses in their hometowns,” said Fletcher.
“Even for those who don’t achieve national recognition, it’s a positive narrative.”
and provides a means for local businesses to support their community members as they advance to the next level of competition.”
