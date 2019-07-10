Summer is here and Oklahoma families are enjoying the locally-grown produce. Oklahoma farmers markets are open to serve communities this summer through the fall harvest. Taste the difference of locally-grown squash, tomatoes, peppers and more. These markets also have year-round favorites such as meat, eggs, dairy, jams, bread and other packaged food.
Oklahoma has over 40 farmers markets accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Senior Farmers Market benefits across the state. Snap-accepting farmers markets help more families have access to fresh quality food. To find your nearest SNAP-accepting farmers market please visit onieproject.org/farmersmarkets.
“By welcoming SNAP benefits, farmers markets are helping to ensure all Oklahomans has access to high-quality, locally-grown food. You can trust the food will last longer when it comes straight from the farm to your kitchen,” states Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education (ONIE) Project’s Community Outreach Coordinator Jade Owen. “This is a great way to support local farmers while enjoying a family-friendly shopping environment and activities many of the markets offer.”
Take advantage of the quality, locally-grown produce at the Tahlequah Farmers Market Wednesday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee Peace Pavilion 177 S Water Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464 and enjoy an event that’s fun for the entire family with a summer squash cooking demo and a scavenger hunt for kids. This market participates in Double Up Oklahoma, a program matching SNAP dollars up to $20 a day.
