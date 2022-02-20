ROMAN NOSE STATE PARK, Okla. — Fishermen could be back on the lake this summer if all goes as planned with a new dam structure at the state park near Watonga, Okla.
Engineers had to go back to the drawing board after draining Lake Watonga last spring to allow repairs to the earthen dam at Roman Nose park, according to Chaz Patterson, northwest region fisheries supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
A sinking suspicion
The work last summer was put on hold after subsurface water along the bottom of the dam was discovered as a contractor was cleaning the back side of the structure.
When heavy equipment was placed in the drained lake bed, water began seeping up from the ground, Patterson said, making it impossible to place the equipment where it was needed and providing a poor foundation for the reconstructed dam.
Engineers needed time to determine where the water was coming from, how deep the subsurface water extended and how they could safely and permanently remove the water, Patterson said.
“Whenever they go to help build back the dam, they need a solid foundation,” he said.
Speaking after a conference call on the matter Wednesday, Patterson said all the questions have been answered, and work should begin soon to start removing the water so the 70-year-old dam structure can be renovated to last in to the next 50 years and possibly beyond.
“We’re getting close to the point of getting started again,’’ Patterson said, adding that after Wednesday’s call the completion date is looking like sometime in June. “But any weather delays could push it back further … Other than that, everything is going to plan.”
The original problem
Lake Watonga had been drained last April so workers could repair the earthen dam constructed with Lake Watonga by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation in 1955.
The dam’s pipes were rusting and deteriorating for several years, and about five years ago the pipes failed, Patterson said last April. Water started leaking through the pipes, washing the backside of the dam out.
“As water kept going through the pipe and washing out the dam, the problem kept getting worse and worse because that flow was continuous all the time,’’ he told the News & Eagle last August. “We would have lost the dam if it would have continued.’’
The lake’s level was pulled down to help at that time, but repairs couldn’t wait any longer. The department began removing fish from Watonga Lake in April, relocating them to other lakes, Patterson told the News & Eagle in August.
Patterson said then plans were for pipes to be dug out of the center of the dam and a concrete structure installed on the lake side to catch the overflow water, which will be the primary structure.
The backside of the dam will be repaired and repacked and the crew will bring dirt in to bring it back to grade, Patterson said in August.
Spillways on the northwest and southeast sides will be renovated and re-armored, as will the face of the dam.
A new plan
To combat the subsurface water found after the lake was drained, engineers are going to put additional French drain pipes in the back of the dam to collect and remove water accumulated due to the leaking dam, Patterson said.
“You don’t know how long it will take to replace a pipe,’’ he said. “There’s a lot more work than taking a metal pipe out, that’s just part of it.’’
He said such projects have to be handled with patience.
“You have to tackle the issues as they come up,’’ he said. “This was an unexpected issue that wasn’t discovered until we started working. It takes time to work through the logistics and fix it, and that’s what we’re going to do. It’s not a real simple easy fix. We want to do the due diligence and get it right.
“We don’t want to have any issues for a long time. That’s why you have to be so thorough. You don’t want to have to come back and have to repair something else.’’
Once subsurface water is gone and the dam repaired, the lake will be spring-fed again, which Patterson estimates will take a month to fill. Fish will be restocked, he said, and Lake Watonga will be back to normal.
Patterson said the delays have been frustrating.
“But you just have to remind yourself that these problems come up,’’ he said. “You got to tackle it one thing at a time and keep moving forward.”
