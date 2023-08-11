Over the summer, the Tahlequah Tigers cross-country team does not rest.
While most people are still tucked away at 6 a.m., this summer the Tigers have been training at that time. After a couple of months of this routine, the Tigers near their first home meet and the work is starting to show according to boys head Coach David Spears.
“Everybody progressed as the summer went on, they learned some consistency and learned how to work. I think they got a lot better, but we will see that at the beginning of the season,” said Spears.
For the Tigers, this summer was about building up to their goals. Senior Trae Baker and Spears have one major goal in common; to win the triple crown. To complete that feat, the Tigers need to win the Metro Lakes Conference, Regionals, and the State Title.
“It’s not horse racing but you want to go for the triple crown,” said Spears. “It depends on how hard they want to work. It is hard to win a state championship in anything. You can set a team goal and you can set an individual goal.”
Baker is no stranger to the spotlight. As a senior, he has been a consistent runner for both track and cross country.
Baker already has a trio of State appearances in track, but he wants to add the ultimate goal of a State Championship to his resume. At the end of the track season, baker stated that it was a State Championship or bust as far as he is concerned.
“He is one of the most motivated athletes I have ever worked with,” said Spears. “He doesn’t like to finish second place and he will do anything to be successful. He leads by example and is just a really hard worker.”
Spears expects another senior, Matthew Talburt, to have a strong season. Despite running during his freshman year, Tablurt took the last two years off and Spears thinks he has not missed a beat.
“He came back out and is really doing well. He stands out because of where he was two years ago until now,” said Spears. “He doesn’t have a lot of wear and tear, he just hadn’t competed. He is a good strong kid that has looked really good.”
Spears knows the start of the season will be tough for not only his runners but the rest in the area. During the summers, the Tigers do their early morning workouts to avoid the heat, but recently practices have been moved to 2 p.m.
This provides a new challenge for the runners as they get used to the sun being overhead and the added humidity.
“The main thing is that it is hard. You have to work so hard, if you haven’t been running in the summer you have two battles to fight; lack of conditioning and the heat,” said Spears. “There is a big difference in temperature and intensity. It is just a matter of taking it easy and going slow and making sure there is plenty of hydration.”
Spears does not think that there will be an issue with his team once the season starts.
“It is the greatest sport out there because you can see yourself improve so much if you just work hard,” said Spears. “You really have to want to do it to run. It is hard, it is just long-distance running.”
At the time of publication, Spears’ roster consists of 22 runners. Three are seniors, with a good mix of juniors and underclassmen.
The Tigers will be in action for the first time at 9 a.m. at THS for the Early Tiger Invite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.