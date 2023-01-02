MISCELLANEOUS SPORTS INFORMATION
•Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com
•Tickets are now available for the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, Feb. 4. For more information, call Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.
DATED EVENTS
TUESDAY 1/3
•Briggs, Keys, Tahlequah, Woodall fifth and sixth grade, boys and girls basketball at Woodall Tournament, 4, 4:45, 5:30 and 6:15 p.m.
•Hulbert fifth and sixth grade, boys and girls basketball HOME vs. Braggs, 10 a.m.
•Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball at Claremore, 6 p.m.
•Sequoyah JV/V boys and girls basketball at Adair, 4 p.m.
•Keys varsity boys and girls basketball at Oktaha, 6 p.m.
•Peggs Fifth and Sixth grade Tournament Tuesday
°2:30 p.m. – Peggs/Lowery girls
°3:15 p.m. – Grand View ll/Wickliffe boys
°4 p.m. – Grand View/Wickliffe girls
°4:45 p.m. – Grand View l/Lowery boys
°5:30 p.m. – Shady Grove vs. Peggs/Lowery winner girls
°6:15 p.m. – Peggs vs. Grand View ll/Wickliffe winner
°7 p.m. – Peggs/Lowery loser vs. Grand View/Wickliffe loser
°7:45 p.m. – Shady Grove vs. Grand View l/Lowery winner
WEDNESDAY 1/4
•Briggs, Keys, Tahlequah, Woodall fifth and sixth grade, boys and girls basketball at Woodall Tournament, 2, 2:45, 3:30 and 4:15 p.m.
•Grand View, Lowery, Peggs, and Shady Grove fifth and sixth grade boys and girls basketball at Peggs Tournament
THURSDAY 1/5
•Briggs, Keys, Tahlequah, Woodall fifth and sixth grade, boys and girls basketball at Woodall Tournament, 4, 4:45, 5:30, and 6:15 p.m.
•Hulbert varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Chelsea Tournament
°Hulbert boys vs. Nowata, 2:30 p.m.; If win, play Friday at 8:30 p.m.; If lose, play Friday at 2:30 p.m.
°Hulbert girls vs. Caney Valley, 4 p.m.; If win, play Friday at 7 p.m.; If lose, play Friday at 1 p.m.
•Hulbert fifth and sixth grade BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Norwood, 10:30 a.m.
•Tahlequah varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Verdigris Invitational
°Tahlequah girls vs. Kelley, 10 a.m.; If win, play Friday at 4 p.m.; If lose, play Friday at 1 p.m.
°Tahlequah boys vs. Hilldale, 11:30 a.m.; If win, play Friday at 8:30 p.m.; If lose, play Friday at 11:30 a.m.
•Sequoyah varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Lincoln Christian Tournament
°Sequoyah girls vs. Wagoner, 4 p.m.
°Sequoyah boys vs. Collinsville, 5:30 p.m.
•Keys varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Warner Tournament
°Keys girls vs. Eufaula, 10 a.m.; If win, play Friday at 7 p.m. at Warner Event Center; If lose, play Friday at 7 p.m. at Ronnie Hales Gym
°Keys boys vs. Spiro, 11:30 a.m.; If win, play Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Warner Event Center; If lose, play Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Ronnie Hales Gym
•Grand View fifth and sixth grade boys, seventh and eighth grade boys and girls basketball HOME vs. Colcord, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY 1/6
•Hulbert varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Chelsea Tournament
•Tahlequah varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Verdigris Invitational
•Tahlequah HS boys wrestling at Larry Wilkey Invitational, Jenks
•Sequoyah varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Lincoln Christian Tournament
•Hulbert HS boys wrestling at Inola Tournament
•Keys varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Warner Tournament
•Sequoyah wrestling at Hilldale Tournament, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY 1/7
•Hulbert varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Chelsea Tournament
•Tahlequah varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Verdigris Invitational
•Tahlequah HS boys wrestling at Larry Wilkey Invitational, Jenks
•Sequoyah varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Lincoln Christian Tournament
•Hulbert HS boys wrestling at Inola Tournament
•Keys varsity BOYS AND GIRLS basketball at Warner Tournament
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification, No exceptions will be made.
