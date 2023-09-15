Going into Friday, Sept. 15’s game Tahlequah football knew that the Sallisaw Black Diamonds would look to speed up their game.
After a relatively slow-paced first half, the Black Diamonds came out at halftime and took the game speed from a four to a 10 and dominated the second half. Quick scoring hurt the Tigers as they crumbled in the latter stages of the game.
“They came out and they ran the football and controlled the pace in the second half,” THS Head Coach Brad Gilbert said. “That is who they are and what they want to do. We just didn’t find any answer, that put the game in their hands.”
Despite the end of the game being sloppy, the Tigers were keeping up with the Black Diamonds.
The first half saw some sloppy offensive play from the Tigers. On the first possession, THS struggled to get into a rhythm and quickly punted the ball away after pentalties killed the opening drive. After getting the ball the Black Diamonds quickly marched downfield for a big 26-yard scrambling touchdown from quarterback Brock Streun. While the Tigers could not find the end zone they responded with a field goal.
When the Tigers got the ball back things quickly went haywire. After a short possession, the Black Diamonds blocked a punt originally returning it for a touchdown. A block in the back brought it back, saving the Tigers from going down two scores.
Despite having a great field position, SHS was stumped by the Tigers’ defense and was forced to punt. The punt pinned the Tigers on their own one-yard line. With pressure coming at him, THS quarterback Cash McAlvain threw an interception ending the drive.
Despite the turnover, the Tigers’ defense was in full gear and did not let the Black Diamonds pick up the first down. This led to a missed field goal keeping the game at 7-3.
With the momentum on their side, the Tigers marched downfield. Once in the red zone Darryn Spahr was given the ball and he punched it in for his third touchdown in the last two weeks.
After the touchdown, SHS looked ready to march downfield and put it in the end zone, but once again Spahr came up big. This time on the defense, Spahr was a difference maker recovering the fumble after it was knocked lose.
That three-drive stretch gave the Tigers a 9-7 lead.
“They had their backs against the wall and made some plays and allowed us to retake the lead and hold it,” Gilbert said. “They came up with some big plays and that was great to see.”
Despite going into halftime with a lead everything changed for the Tigers. While the pace of the game was slow in the first half, the Black Diamonds sped it up during the second half. Out of halftime, the Black Diamonds needed just over two minutes to punch it in from the end zone.
Not looking to be upstaged, when the Tigers got the ball they matched SHS’s strong drive. Down to the 14-yard line, McAlvain scrambled before he set his foot, threw, and connected with a leaping Beckett Robinson for a 14-yard touchdown reception to retake the lead 16-15.
Against SHS, Beckett Robinson was tasked with rushing the ball as well as catching it.
“Moving forward we know that we need to get him the ball he is a difference maker,” Gilbert said.
Despite the Tigers responding quickly with Robinson’s touchdown, they could not get much more going in the second half. The Black Diamonds quickly collected two more touchdowns to extend their lead to 30-16.
Another touchdown clinched the 37-16 win for the Black Diamonds.
“I didn’t have them ready to play and that is not coach speak and that falls on my shoulder,” Gilbert said.
The Tigers will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 against Putnam City West at home for their homecoming game.
