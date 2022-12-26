Few people in the Tahlequah area can remember a time in Tiger land without Don Ogden.
After all, Ogden came to the Tahlequah coaching staff in 1982. It doesn't take much math to figure that equals 40 years Ogden has been coaching at Tahlequah.
His personal life is very personal, but one thing he was adamant about.
"Every coach's wife is a saint, and mine is the greatest," said Ogden. "My wife Shanon, I promise, she's my greatest strength and inspiration."
Ogden was a basketball and baseball star at Pryor High School, where he graduated in 1972.
After high school, he attended NEO for two years, during which he tried out for, and made the teams for basketball and baseball.
"But I never saw any action," said Ogden. "It's quite the sobering thought when you're the guy in high school, and suddenly, holy cow. There are all these other guys, and you're not there anymore."
From NEO, he went to OSU, and graduated from OSU in 1977.
Ogden did his first internship in Dewey, then got his first job at Stilwell.
"Jim Frasier hired me in 1977-'78. I was in Stilwell for one year. I got to assist the girls' basketball team that won the state championship for their second year in a row. It was 6-on-6 at that time. That was such a fun game," said Ogden.
The following season, he landed a job at Commerce, and from 1979-'82, he was head coach at Commerce, coaching 6-on-6 girls' basketball.
"Then I came here to Tahlequah, and I've been here ever since," said Ogden. "We had some really good success at Commerce, and Charley Cooper, who was coaching at Grove, had the job here in Tahlequah, and he hired me in '82 as the head girls' basketball coach."
"The very first year we went to the state tournament. The system was pretty neat here that I had the opportunity to learn from Ron McGuire, we had some pretty good athletes, we put it all together and got to go to the state tournament that first year," he said.
The year before the state changed from 6-on-6 to 5-on-5, teams were allowed to mix their schedules, play some of both. Ogden stayed for that year, and played some 6-on-6 teams, and some 5-on-5 teams. But he said he really wanted to learn more of the game, so he stepped over to help Joe Babinski on the boys, and became assistant boys' basketball coach, and assistant baseball coach under Herb Dallas.
"In some capacity, I've coached at least a little bit of everything except soccer and wrestling," said Ogden. "Volleyball started in 2001, and I became the head coach, and have been head volleyball coach since then. When they were going to start volleyball, the athletic director at the time, Randy Underwood, asked me if I would consider coaching it. I talked to some others who were former basketball coaches but had switched to volleyball, and they all told me I should go for it, I'd love it. So I did, and I do."
"That first year, we had 60 girls try out, and not one of them had ever played. So our first year we just learned how to play volleyball," said Ogden. "Then I look up and I'm what? We started in 2001, and this is 2022? Holy Cow. It's been 21 years, and it's been incredible."
"But then, there's the other half of the year, which I really enjoy, is being the director of Track Operations. Basically, I set up the schedule, I'm the meet manager for all our home track meets, and I really enjoy doing that," he said.
Ogden said he has great track coaches with Elzy Miller that coaches the girls, and Brad Gilbert that coaches the boys, and a great group of assistants.
"That's my other half of the year, so I'm not just volleyball. I like them both. I don't have a favorite. Whatever it is, I'm fully immersed. When it's volleyball, I'm all volleyball. The moment that calendar changes, I'm all track," he said.
Ogden said his goals weren't always to be a coach, and related this little story as background.
"Going back, I'm at NEO. I first thought I wanted to be either FBI or Secret Service, so I'm taking all the criminal justice courses at NEO," said Ogden. "I'm sitting in the criminal justice classrooms, and I'm looking outside and seeing a bunch of other acquaintances I know, and they're all heading over to the gym to play, and I'm thinking that's what I really like to do."
"So, after two semesters of criminal justice, I made the switch to education, because if you can't play it, the next best thing is coaching it. And I just enjoy being around the games, and being around the kids, so I made the switch from being the head of the FBI to get into the education route, to get certified to be able to teach and coach," he said.
The Lady Tigers have had several All-State volleyball players over the years. Sarah Nelson was the first, in 2009, then Dorothy Swearington last year, and six others in between.
He said the most athletic girl he ever coached had to be Brooke Thomas.
"You could take her athleticism in volleyball, and then make her the 100 meter state champion, and that tells you that she's a notch or two above a whole lot of people athletically," said Ogden.
It's only fitting for All-State athletes to be coached by All-State coaches. Ogden was named 2005, 2010, and 2015 All-State Coach of the Year in volleyball, and is the only three-time All-State coach from Tahlequah.
Ogden said he has the best assistant he's ever had, Charles Knifechief. He has such an ability to gather statistics in real time. He almost has to have his head down all the time, yet he sees everything, and has it all in real time, who made the pass, who made the set, who got the swing, he's just phenomenal. During timeouts, he can instantly tell Ogden what percentage the team is on serves, or whatever, he's got it right there in real time, Ogden said.
"I don't know what I'd do without him," said Ogden.
Ogden was asked how long he expected to keep coaching, or if he had any thoughts of stopping.
"I don't have an expiration date, but of course, there's always the age factor. I stepped away from full-time teaching five years ago, and now I just coach. You could say I'm a part-time employee, but I'm full time coaching, because I love doing it, and I love being here in the gym," he said.
"The relationships you make here in the building, and all the different complex personalities that come forward every year that you have to bring together into a team, I still enjoy putting the puzzle together, making the parts fit, so that you can put the best team on the court to have a chance to be successful," said Ogden.
"I don't fish, I don't play golf. I guess everything I do, it's kind of a hobby, it's wrapped into my profession," he said.
"So, at this point, no, I don't have an expiration date," said Ogden.
Don Ogden, 40 years and counting.
