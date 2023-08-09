Tuesday, Aug. 8 was a big day in Tahlequah for the pickleball community.
Early Tuesday, Tahlequah Mayor Suzanne Myers declared that not only was the 8 national pickle ball day but it would also be a town-wide recognized day from now on. After signing the proclamation that Aug. 8 would be pickleball day, Myers came out to the local Tahlequah Pickleball gathering at Kauffman Park to read her proclamation in front of a small crowd.
After the event the group began playing on the courts to celebrate the National Holiday.
“Pickleball is a sport that offers advantages to individuals and communities alike,” said Myers.
“Its inter-generation appeal, low-impact nature, and affordability make it an accessible option for people of all backgrounds. Pickleball not only brings joy to individuals, but it also strengthens the fabric of the community in itself.”
Myers noted that the low-impact nature of the sport allows anyone to play.
“Pickleball is a sport that spans across generations, and offers a unique blend of competition and camaraderie,” said Myers. “With its low impact nature, it provides a safe and accessible option for people of all ages and fitness levels and promotes great sportsmanship.”
Tahlequah Pickleball’s Jim Baun echoed the low-impact effect that pickleball has on your joints.
“The fact that it is serving from the waist down it is not tearing my body apart,” said Baun. “I plan to play pickleball until I die. A lot of the people are older, we actually don’t have young kids playing with us at all.”
Pickleball has been quickly growing in Tahlequah since 2021. Baun brought the sport to town after seeing it played at a family gathering. When he came back to Tahlequah, Baun decided to petition then-mayor Sue Catron to build a pair at Kaufman Park.
“I am so glad it happened because pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America,” said Baun. “We watched pickleball on tv last week. It is just coming out where people are getting equated to pickleball.”
Since Baun went to Catron to get a court, Tahlequah started moving very quickly began looking to solve the issue. Tahlequah now has courts at the Methodist Children’s Home, Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex, and Cherokee Nation Recreation Center.
The indoor courts have allowed Baun and the other pickleballers to play throughout the year. During the summer there are fans to cool it off, and there are heaters in the winter to avoid the cold.
According to Baun, the group has exponentially grown since he first brought a court to Tahlequah. A part of the group includes a trainer that moved from Hawaii.
Pickleball has grown so much that Baun thinks that the town could use more courts.
“They need to put more pickleball courts. The way the sport is going they need three or four more pickleball courts out [in Tahlequah] to accommodate us,” said Baun.
Tahlequah Picklball meets a couple of times a week. They meet on Mondays at 1 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation Recreation Center, Fridays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Circle of Care.
Baun also says the group is looking at adding another day on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.