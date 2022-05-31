A LOOK AHEAD: Tahlequah will get a much different look in 2022

Tahlequah will have a drastically different looking football schedule in 2022.
The Tigers, who have appeared in a school-record eight consecutive Class 5A playoffs, will make the move to 6A-II this upcoming season.
Tahlequah's first three games will look familiar. The Tigers open their season Friday, Sept. 2 when they host Sapulpa at Doc Wadley Stadium. They then travel to play Wagoner on Sept. 9, and return home to face Sallisaw on Sept. 16.
Last season, the Tigers defeated Sapulpa, 21-14, in a District 5A-4 matchup at Doc Wadley Stadium, and updended Sallisaw, 42-13, on the road. They fell to Wagoner, 21-7, in their home opener.
The Tigers take their longest road trip of the regular season the following week when they open District 6A-II-1 play against Putnam City West on Sept. 23.
They return home the following week to take on Sand Springs in their district home opener before going back on the road for consecutive weeks where they play Tulsa Booker T. Washington (Oct. 7) and Muskogee (Oct. 13).
Tahlequah will play Oklahoma City U.S. Grant (Oct. 21) and Stillwater (Oct. 28) in back-to-back games at Doc Wadley Stadium, and close its regular season with a visit to Bartlesville (Nov. 4).
Stillwater (9-3), Booker T. Washington (8-3) and Sand Springs (8-4) each advanced to the playoffs in 6A-II last season.
The Tigers, who completed spring drills last week at the Claremore Team Camp, went 7-4 under head coach Brad Gilbert in 2021 and return seven starters on both sides of the ball.
Tahlequah is off until June 14 when it begins 7-on-7 drills at the Muskogee Passing League.
