A look back: Both Tahlequah cross country teams earn state berths

Sophomores Jack McKee and Lily Couch were instrumental in helping both Tahlequah cross country teams reach the Class 5A OSSAA Cross Country State Championships last November.
The Tigers won their first Early Tiger Tahlequah Invitational title since 2015 to start the season in August, won the Sand Springs Case Invitational in September, and captured the Metro Lakes Conference championship in October.
The Lady Tigers had a second-place finish in the Metro Lakes Conference Cross Country Championships and placed fifth at a 5A Regional in Sand Springs.
Below is a look back on both the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ cross country seasons and their runs to state.
This is the fifth part of a series that will feature Tahlequah’s best moments in sports over the 2019-20 school year.
Tahlequah wins first Early Tiger Invitational since 2015: Personal records were running rampant for Tahlequah in its season opener at the Tahlequah Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 29.
The Tigers captured their first Early Tiger team title since 2015, each of the eight participants ran personal best times and each placed inside the top 20.
“It was a team performance that I couldn’t have scripted any better,” Tigers’ coach David Spears said. “When you compete against Bishop Kelley, Broken Arrow, Sequoyah, Coweta, Grove, Keys and Muskogee and your kids come out and run that well...I don’t think I’ve ever had a group as a team that’s ran that well before. Everybody had a PR.”
Sophomore Jack McKee paced the Tigers with a fourth-place finish and closed with a time of 13:23.56. His previous best at the invitational was a 14:50.7 last year.
“Jack never ceases to amaze me,” Spears said. “I went back and looked at the 2018 results and was amazed at the time gained for all our guys.”
Junior Blaine Jones joined McKee in the top 10 with a time of 13:42.50, good for eighth in the standings. Ahmick Davis followed in 11th (13:53), Eric Burns was 12th (13:54.34), Cesar Sierra was 13th (13:58.85), Brady Perez was 15th (14:06.63), Eddie Barnes was 16th (14:06.97) and Jerron Sherrill was 17th at 14:07.25.
“These guys are experienced and they’re really driven,” Spears said. “We felt like last year at the state meet we fell short but in our hearts we felt like we were the third or fourth best team in the state. I think they’ve had a chip on their shoulder, they’re very motivated and they work well together.”
The Tigers edged Bishop Kelley in a tiebreaker in the team standings after both schools finished with a score of 44.
On the girls side, sophomore Lily Couch finished 12th individually with a time of 17:04.12, and the Lady Tigers were fifth in the team standings.
“If you look at the number of all-staters on the list, Lily had a great result,” Lady Tigers’ coach Elzy Miller said. “It was a better performance than she had a year ago. She definitely improved her time. She was one of the few returning runners that did improve. She’s better off coming in this year than she was a year ago. We expect her to get better every week just like she did last year.”
Freshman Emma Maxwell had Tahlequah’s next best time with an 18:35.07, which placed her 26th. Senior Rachel Geasland closed with an 18:40.58 (28th), freshman Nayely Gonzalez posted a time of 18:59.63 (33), junior Charlsie Whittmore finished at 19:28.15 (38th), junior Neida Aguilar posted a 19:59.46 (45th), and sophomore Vicky Perez had a time of 22:35.45 (57th).
Tigers capture team title in Sand Springs: Tahlequah took top team honors at the Sand Springs Case Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 14 with a total time of 1:32.48, finishing in front of 17 other schools.
The team title is the second in three invitationals on the season for the Tigers. Tahlequah, under coach David Spears, won the Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational in Tahlequah to open the season on Aug. 29.
“They performed very, very well,” Spears said. “What I’ve got is a group of hard working kids that like each other, and they run well as a team. When we run like we did in meets one and three we’re pretty good. The potential is there.”
The Tigers had three top 10 finishers, including Jack McKee, who placed second with a time of 17:47.73. McKee, a sophomore, trailed only Bartlesville’s Spencer Hales, who ran a 17:19.07.
“He’s really consistent, works hard and doesn’t really worry about anything,” Spears said of McKee. “He runs within himself and runs really hard. I don’t think there’s a limit to what he can do. He’s grown so much just within the last year.”
Junior Eddie Barnes ran a 18:32.42 to place seventh overall, and junior Jerron Sherrill finished with a time of 18:44.95 to end 10th in the standings.
Senior Brady Perez and sophomore Eric Burns immediately followed Sherrill to finish 11th and 12th. Perez closed with 18:50.22, and Burns had a time of 18:52.67.
Junior Ahmik Davis was 27th overall with a time of 19:46.02, and freshman Tabor Robinson was 30th with a 19:55.72.
The Tigers were without the No. 2 runner from last week’s invitational in Broken Arrow, junior Blaine Jones.
Lily Couch finished just outside the top 10 and helped lead Tahlequah to a seventh-place finish. Couch, a sophomore, ended with a time of 22:59.01, which was good for 11th place.
The Lady Tigers, who trailed Tulsa Edison by three points in the team standings, finished with an overall time of 2:04.21.
Tigers claim conference crown: Jack McKee finished second individually and helped lift Tahlequah to a Metro Lakes Conference cross country team championship on Oct. 15 in Pryor.
McKee, a sophomore, ran a 17:31.65 and finished behind Claremore’s Jack Vincent, who closed with a 17:24.78
The Lady Tigers, led by sophomore Lily Couch’s second-place finish, were second in the team standings behind Claremore. Couch ended with a time of 22:00.94. She followed Claremore’s Laynie Nichols, who ran a 21:01.83.
The Tigers had five other individuals finish in the top 10 — Brady Perez was fourth (18:32.36), Eric Burns was sixth (18:42.46), Eddie Barnes was seventh (18:43.21), Ahmik Davis was eighth (18:44.06), and Blaine Jones was 10th (19:05.13).
Emma Maxwell had a time of 23:58.99 and placed 16th for the Lady Tigers. Rachel Geasland followed in 20th with a time of 24:38.07, and Neida Aguilar ran a 24:44.60 to place 22nd. Also finishing in the top 25 were Salendia Melo (24th, 24:50.30) and Nayely Gonzalez (25th, 24:51.54).
Tigers, Lady Tigers advance to state: Both Tahlequah cross country teams claimed spots in the Class 5A Oklahoma Secondary School Athletics Association Cross Country State Championships with top five finishes on Oct. 26 at the 5A East Regional Meet at Case Community Park in Sand Springs.
Lily Couch was 10th individually to lead the Lady Tigers, who placed fifth as a team, and Eric Burns was 10th individually for the Tigers, who finished third behind Bishop Kelley and Guthrie.
Couch, a sophomore, had a time of 22:07.62, and Burns, a sophomore, ran an 18:05.44.
The Tigers had three others place inside the top 20 — Brady Perez was 11th with a time of 18:08.45, and Jack McKee ran an 18:14.50 to finish 14th.
Juniors Blaine Jones and Ahmik Davis were both inside the top 25. Jones finished with a time of 18:34.43 (22nd), and Davis was 24th with an 18:40.25.
Junior Jerron Sherrill was 31st individually, running an 18:58.77, and junior Eddie Barns placed 45th with a time of 19:29.93.
For the Lady Tigers, freshman Salendia Melo followed Couch, finishing 23rd with a time of 23:14.77. Junior Neida Aguilar ran a 23:50.28 (34th), freshman Emma Maxwell was 50th with a 24:41.60, junior Charlsie Whittmore was 52nd (24:48.81), senior Rachel Geasland finished 57th (25:05.30), and freshman Nayely Gonzalez ran a 25:22.44 to place 61st.
McKee, Couch have strong showings at state: Tahlequah’s Jack McKee and Brady Perez helped the Tigers to a sixth-place finish in the team standings at the Class 5A Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Cross Country State Championship on Nov. 2 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
McKee, a sophomore, ran a 17:08.40 to place 19th, and Perez, a senior, closed with a time of 17:16.66 to finish 23rd.
The Tigers, who also had two others inside the top 35, had a top five average time of 17:25.37.
Junior Eddie Barnes was 32nd overall at 17:30.10, and sophomore Eric Burns immediately followed in 33rd place with a 17:30.37.
Ahmik Davis, a junior, ran a 17:41.32 to finish 40th in the standings, junior Jerron Sherrill was 68th (18:11.20), and junior Blaine Jones was 75th (18:20.31).
Sophomore Lily Couch paced the Lady Tigers, who finished ninth in the team standings. Couch was 17th individually with a time of 20:55.34.
Freshman Salendia Melo closed with a time of 22:27.77 to place 59th, senior Rachel Geasland was 66th (22:49.52), freshman Emma Maxwell was 83rd (23:17.19), junior Neida Aguilar was 86th (23:24.29), junior Charlsie Whittmore was 92nd (23:41.72), and freshman Nayely Gonzalez ran a 23:59.86 to place 99th.
