It was another year, another state tournament berth for second-year head coach Chris Ray and the Tahlequah fastpitch softball program.
The Lady Tigers, who finished with an overall mark of 22-18, advanced to the Class 5A State Tournament for the third straight year after blanking Claremore, 6-0, on October 10 in the Tahlequah Regional Tournament championship game.
Tahlequah was young and experienced in a lot of spots, but received a monster year from its lone senior, McKenna Wofford. Wofford went on to earn Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State honors and was named the District 5A-4 Player of the Year.
There was a dominant performance from freshman pitcher Mikah Vann that pushed the Lady Tigers over the top and into the state tournament.
There was another solid season from junior Betty Danner, who formed a dynamic 1-2 punch in the lineup with Wofford and was named 5A-4 Offensive Player of the Year.
Bailey Jones, Mia Allen, Savannah Wiggins, Navaeh Moreno, Hailey Enlow, Lexi Hannah and Jayley Ray were others standouts.
Ray went on to earn District 5A-4 Coach of the Year.
Below is a look back on the Lady Tigers’ season.
This is the fourth part of a series that will feature Tahlequah’s best moments in sports over the 2019-20 school year.
Tahlequah upends Durant: The Lady Tigers bounced back from a season-opening loss and came from behind to defeat Durant, 4-3, in its home and District 5A-4 opener on Aug. 13.
McKenna Wofford had two hits and gave the Lady Tigers the lead for good during a three-run sixth inning.
“It’s big for us to get that first district win against probably the favorite going into the season,” THS head coach Chris Ray said. “It’s huge anytime you can protect your home turf and get some confidence for a young bunch going forward. You just have to keep throwing them in the fire, and we stepped up tonight.”
Wofford singled to right field and brought home courtesy runner Alexis Kelley to break a 2-2 tie after Lexi Hannah came across to score on a wild pitch three pitches earlier.
“Boo was huge for us in a clutch situation,” Ray said. “She was also really good defensively and made a couple of nice plays.”
The Lady Tigers added their third run of the inning and went up 4-2 on a Nevaeh Moreno RBI single that scored Wofford from second base.
The Lady Tigers received a complete-game outing from junior pitcher Bailey Jones. Jones allowed one earned run on seven hits and recorded a pair of strikeouts.
“Bailey was great in the circle,” Ray said. “She hit her spots and stayed down in the zone. They really never hit her hard.”
Lady Tigers stun Pryor: Tahlequah won its second straight game in what would eventually grow into a season-long seven-game winning streak by defeating Pryor, 5-2, on Aug. 20 in Pryor.
The Lady Tigers never trailed and scored the game’s first three runs, two of those coming in the second inning.
Hailey Enlow and Mykah Vann started the second with back-to-back singles. Enlow eventually scored on a passed ball, and Vann later crossed home plate on an RBI single to right field by Jayley Ray.
Tahlequah, who improved to 4-6 overall, got its third run in the third when McKenna Wofford doubled to center, allowing Lexi Hannah to score.
After Pryor trimmed the Lady Tiger lead to 3-1 with a run in the home-half of the third, Savannah Wiggins reached on an error that forced home Vann and Josie Moffitt to give Tahlequah a four-run lead in the fourth.
Tahlequah finished with eight hits. Wofford, Vann and Moffitt led the way with two hits apiece.
Lady Tigers’ starting pitcher Bailey Jones gave up 15 hits but kept Pryor in check. Jones had one strikeout in seven innings and did not issue a walk.
Lady Tigers open strong on day one of regional: Tahlequah started postseason play with a bang by winning both of its games on day one of the Tahlequah Class 5A Regional Tournament on Oct. 9.
The Lady Tigers posted wins over Tulsa Edison and Claremore and moved to within one win of reaching their third consecutive state tournament.
Tahlequah defeated Claremore, 8-1, to move into the championship game after blasting Edison, 26-0, in the tournament’s opener.
Timely hits from the offense and junior Bailey Jones’ ability to work out of jams proved to be the difference against the Lady Zebras.
Tahlequah put the game out of reach with a four-run fifth that was aided by two Claremore errors. All four runs came with two outs. Shortstop Jaydn Muns dropped what should have been a sure third out on a pop fly by Jayley Ray and it allowed Lexi Hannah, Betty Danner and Mia Allen to each cross home plate and extend the Lady Tigers’ lead to 6-1.
Hailey Enlow later reached on another error by Muns, allowing Ray to cross home plate and give the Lady Tigers a six-run cushion.
Tahlequah took the lead for good at 3-1 in the third with a pair of runs. Nevaeh Moreno and McKenna Wofford had back-to-back singles to start the inning, Danner drove in Moreno on a sacrifice fly to right field, and Allen lined a single to left to bring in Wofford.
Wofford, who finished with a game-high three hits and scored three runs, started the scoring in the home-half of the first with a leadoff home run to left field.
Danner and Bailey Jones each had two hits for the Lady Tigers, who ended with 10 as a team.
Jones earned the win in a complete-game outing from the pitcher’s circle. The junior gave up 10 hits but allowed just one run. Jones had one strikeout and issued one walk.
Against Edison, Mikah Vann tossed a perfect game and Tahlequah pounded out 16 hits in a dominating win over Tulsa Edison.
The 26 runs, 14 of which came in the first inning, were a season high.
Vann retired all 15 batters she faced and collected 11 strikeouts over five innings.
Betty Danner and Mia Allen propelled the offense with a combined eight hits.
Danner knocked in a team-high six runs, two of those coming on a second-inning home run that cleared the left field wall and gave the Lady Tigers a 16-0 lead. Danner also had a pair of doubles.
Allen, who also entered the game with a hot bat, went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with four runs scored and two runs batted in.
Senior McKenna Wofford added a pair of hits from the top of the lineup, including an inside-the-park home run, and finished with two RBIs. Christeny Holt knocked in three runs, and Vann followed with two RBIs.
Freshman Mikah Vann delivers: Mikah Vann delivered in a big way from the pitcher’s circle with Tahlequah’s season on the line against Claremore in a Class 5A Regional Tournament Championship game on Oct. 10 in Tahlequah.
Vann tossed a complete-game shutout, helping lift the Lady Tigers to a 6-0 win and a third straight state tournament berth.
“I said before this thing started it was good to have two pitchers, and I think with her coming from the left side and being able to change speeds, she was able to keep hitters off balance,” said Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray afterwards. “We made plays behind her. We started getting her some meaningful innings a couple of weeks ago and she came through in a big way today.”
Tahlequah was forced into the deciding game after the Lady Zebras rallied for a 4-3 win in the first contest.
“This one’s kind of special because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get this group [to the state tournament] or not because they’re pretty dang young,” Ray said. “I don’t think anybody gave us a snowball’s chance in heck to get there.”
Vann was able to get comfortable quickly as Tahlequah struck for four runs in the top of the second inning.
Nevaeah Moreno was the main catalyst when delivering a two-out clutch double that brought across both Jayley Ray and Vann to make it 3-0.
“She busted it open with that two-out double,” Ray said.
The Lady Tigers also received an RBI single from Ray to left field that scored Mia Allen for the first run, and a double to center field by senior McKenna Wofford that pushed across Moreno and extended the lead to four runs.
Vann limited Claremore to just three hits. She finished with three strikeouts and did not issue a walk in seven innings.
Tahlequah added its final two runs in the seventh after a lengthy rain delay. Betty Danner delivered an RBI single to center to score Moreno, and Allen singled to drive in Wofford.
Four different players — Wofford, Hannah, Vann and Moreno — closed with two hits. The Lady Tigers had 12 hits as a team, and five different players drove in at least one run.
Ten players earn 5A-4 All-District honors: Tahlequah had 10 players earn honors on the 5A-4 Fastpitch Softball All-District team.
Third baseman McKenna Wofford, the Lady Tigers’ only senior, was named the Player of the Year. Junior Betty Danner was selected the Offensive Player of the Year, and second-year head coach Chris Ray was chosen Coach of the Year.
Tahlequah, who finished 22-18 overall, also had first team selections in pitchers Bailey Jones and Mikah Vann, outfielder Mia Allen and utility player Savannah Wiggins.
Earning second team honors were catcher Nevaeh Moreno, first baseman Hailey Enlow, shortstop Lexi Hannah and outfielder Jayley Ray.
Wofford named OHSFSCA All-State: McKenna Wofford became Tahlequah’s 58th All-State selection, combining both fastpitch and slowpitch.
The Lady Tigers’ lone senior in 2019, Wofford led Tahlequah in 10 offensive categories — batting average (.509), on-base percentage (.599), slugging percentage (.839), on-base plus slugging (1.438), home runs (seven), RBIs (45), hits (57), doubles (16), runs scored (49), and walks (22). She had 18 multi-hit games, including a pair of four-hit outings. She had two stretches of five straight games where she had two or more hits.
“It means a lot,” said Wofford, who went on to sign with Connors State. “I just worked on getting better for the team and it paid off individually too.”
“I’m really proud of her,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. “It’s pretty much the highest honor you can achieve as a softball player in the state of Oklahoma. You’re elected by a group of your peers. You’re pretty much elected by other coaches around the state, so that says a lot about her as a player and it says a lot about the program here at Tahlequah.
“It’s a prestigious honor both for her as an individual and for our program. I think it was really key for us getting back to the state tournament again this year with her being the only senior and with her having a good year statistically. It gave her a very legitimate chance to make it, and the coaches took note of that and took note of what the team has accomplished over her tenure in high school.”
