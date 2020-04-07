Tahlequah put together its best basketball season in over a decade.
The Tigers won their first playoff game, their first regional tournament championship and their first area tournament title in 11 years.
It all led to their first state tournament berth since the 2008-09 season.
Tahlequah, who finished ranked 10th in Class 5A, went 18-9 overall and 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference in what would be head coach Duane Jones’ final season.
Senior standout guard and Northeastern State signee Jaxon Jones averaged 19 points per game and was named the Metro Lakes Conference Most Valuable Player.
Tanner Christian received All-Metro Lakes Conference Second Team honors, while both Hayden Wagers and Qua’shon Leathers were named honorable mention.
Wagers had the biggest and what would be the final basket of the season when he scored with 1.2 seconds left against Durant to send the Tigers’ to the state tournament.
Tahlequah didn’t get to enjoy its trip to state as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement and then eventually a cancellation on March 26.
Below is a look back on the Tahlequah’s season.
This is the third part of a series that will feature Tahlequah’s best moments in sports over the 2019-20 school year.
Jaxon Jones goes over 1,000 career points: It was a special moment for senior standout guard Jaxon Jones.
Jones reached 1,000 points for his career when he pulled up and knocked down a jumper to start the second half against Coweta at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center on Jan. 7.
The 13th-ranked Tigers went on to post a 65-53 win over No. 12 Coweta. Jones finished with a game-high 20 points.
“It was pretty special,” said his father and Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones. “I knew he was pretty close to it and I knew he had a good first half. It was good to hear over the loudspeaker that he did it and it’s a great accomplishment for him because he puts in so much time in the gym shooting. I’m really proud of him.”
Jones gave Tahlequah the lead for good at 16-14 after knocking down a 3-pointer from the left wing with six seconds left in the first quarter. Jones scored nine of his points in the opening eight minutes.
Jones went on to finish his prep career with 1,394 points and was eventually named Metro Lakes Conference MVP.
Jaxon Jones combines for 68 points in back-to-back days: Jaxon Jones could do wrong over a two-day period at the Catoosa Port City Classic in late January.
Jones poured in 30 points and buried seven 3-pointers in Tahlequah’s 65-48 win over 4A No. 7 Broken Bow, and then followed the next day with a career-high 38 points and seven 3s against Tulsa Edison Prep in the championship game.
The two games closed a stretch of six straight games where Jones scored 23 points or better. The senior guard and future Northeastern State signee averaged 29.2 points in that time and also had 34 points in the Tigers’ 67-54 win at Claremore on Jan. 17.
Against Edison, Jones scored 24 of his points in the second half with 18 of those coming in the final eight minutes. He shot 12 of 23 overall and was 7 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.
Against Broken Bow, Jones scored 17 points in the first quarter alone and connected on five 3-pointers as the Tigers jumped out to a 19-4 lead.
“He’s playing really good basketball right now, as is the whole team,” Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said. “He’s shooting the ball well, and overall as a team we’re making good decisions, we’re taking good shots, we’re running good offense. Our defense has been super and it’s been fun. I’m very proud of them.”
In the tournament opener against Bishop Kelley, Jones finished with 23 points in Tahlequah’s 59-35 win.
“Jaxon was great and has been playing like an All-State caliber player for us,” said Tahlequah assistant coach Matt Qualls, who was filling in temporarily for head coach Duane Jones. “He’s been really efficient and he was again today.”
Jaxon Jones sinks Claremore in OT: Jaxon Jones saved the day when he connected on a difficult fall-away 3-pointer at the buzzer to carry the Tigers to a thrilling 57-55 overtime win over Claremore on Feb. 14 at the TMAC.
Jones scored a game-high 22 points and knocked down five 3-pointers. His trey to win the game was his only points in overtime.
The No. 10 Tigers, who went into the contest having lost four of their five games, also received 14 points from Hayden Wagers and eight from Tanner Christian. The win was the start of a season-best five-game win streak and came after consecutive road losses to 14th-ranked Coweta and No. 6 Collinsville.
“We actually had something different [set up] and when we passed the ball it was deflected, so it kind of became a loose-ball scramble and Jaxon came up with it and hit a tough shot,” Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said of the last play. “It was a big shot.”
The Tigers improved to 13-8 overall and 8-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Tigers stun Collinsville: Tahlequah claimed its first regional title in over a decade with a 51-43 upset win over Collinsville in a Class 5A Regional Championship game on Feb. 29 in Collinsville.
The Cardinals, who closed the regular season ranked sixth, were riding a 10-game winning streak going in.
It was the Tigers’ fifth straight win in a stretch that started with a thrilling 57-55 overtime win over Claremore at the TMAC.
Tahlequah led for a majority of the contest. Tyler Joice had a go-ahead basket at the 2:08 mark of the first quarter to give them a 11-10 advantage and the Cardinals never managed to get even the remainder of the way.
“I have to admit that right there at the end of the game I about teared up. It was awesome,” Tigers’ Head Coach Duane Jones said. “I was really excited for our guys and they just played so hard throughout the whole game.”
Jaxon Jones finished with a game-high 17 points, and converted four consecutive free throws over the final 22 seconds to slam the door shut.
“It feels great,” Jaxon Jones said. “I won my first playoff game of my career yesterday (Friday against Skiatook). All three years before this we lost in the first round, so to come out and win a regional championship, it’s really big.”
Tahlequah advances to state tournament: Hayden Wagers scored on a putback basket with 1.2 seconds remaining after a Jaxon Jones’ miss and lifted the Tigers past Durant, 52-51, in a Class 5A East Area Tournament consolation championship game on March 7 at Claremore.
No. 10 Tahlequah, who improved to 18-9 overall under head coach Duane Jones, advanced to its first state tournament since 2008-09.
The Tigers fought back from a 46-38 deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring the first seven points of the final eight minutes.
“It’s unbelievably a good feeling. I’m so proud of these guys,” Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said. “We’ve had a great fan base every night we’ve been in the playoffs, and all year long. It was so much fun to play in front of those people and to come out of here and give ourselves a chance to go to the state tournament.
“These guys have battled all year long. They’ve been up in games, they know how to come back in games. There was no quit in them. Hayden makes a huge play at the end and it was the biggest play of the season. He crashed at the right time and put it in.”
It was the two biggest points of Wagers’ career. The junior forward finished with nine points.
“At the timeout, coach told us we’ve got to go rebound. I was there at the right time and the shot went in,” Wagers said. “This is amazing. It’s the greatest feeling I can come up with.”
Jones finished with a team-high 20 points, 13 of those coming in the second half. He buried three of his four 3-pointers over the final two quarters.
“It feels amazing,” Jaxon Jones said. “It’s the first time we’re going to state in 11 years. This is my year advancing in the playoffs and now my first time to make it to the state tournament. We bounced back from last night after a tough loss [against Tulsa Edison] and we responded really well.”
It would be the last game of the season for Tahlequah as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced a postponement of the state tournament on March 12 and later a cancellation on March 26. The Tigers were scheduled to begin the state tournament against Carl Albert at Skiatook High School.
It would also become Duane Jones’ last game as head coach as he announced his resignation on April 1.
