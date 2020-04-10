The final part of a series on Tahlequah's historical year in sports highlights moments from wrestling and volleyball.
On the mat, Tahlequah sent seven wrestlers to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament in February in Oklahoma City. The Tigers also defeated Muskogee to cap their regular season on senior night at the TMAC.
In volleyball, the Lady Tigers reached a Class 5A Regional Tournament Championship and also ended an eight-game losing streak by defeating Catoosa on Sept. 17 at the TMAC to start what would be a stretch of three straight wins.
Tigers dump Muskogee on senior night: Tahlequah concluded its regular season with a 51-27 win over Muskogee in a dual on senior night at the TMAC on Feb. 11.
Six of the Tigers' wins came on forfeits and resulted in 36 team points.
Montana Wood was honored as the lone Tahlequah senior prior to the dual.
"Tonight went well, but not as planned," Tahlequah head coach Travis Kirby said. "They didn't have a full lineup, but the guys they did have were ready to go. What matches we did get were good solid matches, which is exactly what we need for regionals."
The Tigers got started at 113 pounds as Tyler Trott took down Haden Scraper in a fall to give THS a 6-3 lead.
Madison Caviness (120 pounds), Blaine Jones (126) and Anthony Vazquez (145) each picked up wins by forfeit.
Angel Quezada (152 pounds) won a decision over Muskogee's Bobby Felts, and Ryan Reece (170) added another win via forfeit.
Tahlequah sends seven wrestlers to state: Tahlequah wrestlers Levi Perry, Carson Ferguson, Angel Quezada, Montana Wood, Lola Brownfield, Madison Caviness and Raya Brotherton each advanced to the OSSAA Class 5A Wrestling State Tournament in February in Oklahoma City.
Perry (106 pounds), Ferguson (132 pounds), Quezada (152 pounds) and Wood (220 pounds) all finished in the top five at a 5A East Regional in Glenpool to advance.
At state, Ferguson won his opening round match, defeating Piedmont's Kolten Luschen in a fall at 2:57, and won his consolation match in a 3-2 decision over Altus' Jose Centeno. Quezada won his opening match by defeating Southeast's Blayton Creek in a 4-3 decision.
In girls competition at state, Brownfield, at 107 pounds, won her first match over Alex Crittended of Grove in 3:47 and won her second match via major decision over Jessica Parker of Noble. Caviness (118 pounds) won her first two matches, including a 44-second pin of Stilwell's Kaden Clarke in the first round. She then beat Edmond North's Morgan Maggard via 2-1 decision. Brotherton went 1-2 in the girls' 185-pound division, with her win being a fall at 33 seconds over Jo ree' Ybarra of Norman.
Tahlequah ends eight-game slide: The Lady Tigers found the win column against Catoosa, defeating the Lady Indians in four sets (12-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21) to snap an eight-game losing streak on Sept. 17 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The win would be the start of a season-best three-game winning streak under head coach Don Ogden.
"We're at the pivotal part of the season now where every win kind of helps your position for the regionals," Ogden said. "I thought we were as good as we've been tonight after that first set. We moved back to the 5-1 after the first set. From an offensive standout, obviously changing to the 5-1 was a comfort blanket for us and it allowed us to go back to a little more organization. We had a good hitting percentage and I really liked that."
The Lady Tigers, who ranked 15th in Class 5A, improved to 7-13 on the season.
Tahlequah finished with 43 kills as a team, led by senior Kloe Bowin's 12. The hitting percentage was at .168 over 143 swings. Natalee Porter also ended in double figures in kills with 10, while Josie Foster contributed with nine and Faith Springwater closed with six.
Lydia McAlvain finished with 44 assists, and seven different players accounted for 35 of the team's digs. Foster led the way with eight digs, Bowin followed with seven, and Lola Brownfield recorded six. McAlvain and Porter had five apiece.
Foster and McAlvain each closed with two serve aces.
Lady Tigers advance to regional final: The Tahlequah volleyball team defeated No. 16 Oklahoma City Southeast in four sets (25-12, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14) to advance to a Class 5A Regional Tournament Championship match on Oct. 14 in Tulsa.
Josie Foster finished with a team-high 12 kills, and both Natalee Porter and Faith Springwater followed with eight. Lydia McAlvain led with 39 assists. Foster closed with 16 digs, while Kloe Bowin finished with eight. Foster led Tahlequah with six serve aces, and Bowin had four.
The Lady Tigers had their season come to a close later in the day in the finals with a setback to top-ranked Victory Christian in three sets (7-25, 8-25, 10-25).
Tahlequah closed its season at 13-17 overall under head coach Don Ogden.
