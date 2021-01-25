A milestone and a championship were on the table for the Tahlequah girls’ basketball program Saturday at Verdigris High School.
The Lady Tigers took both.
David Qualls secured his 100th career victory as head coach at THS, and the Lady Tigers overcame a late fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Class 4A No. 6 Verdigris, 51-47, in the championship game of the Port City Classic.
Tahlequah, up one spot to No. 2 in the Class 5A rankings released on Monday, also ended a near two-year run of consecutive home wins for Verdigris where it hadn’t lost since February 2019.
The championship is the first of any kind in a tournament format for Tahlequah in over a decade and the first under Qualls.
“One reason you play those three-day tournaments...that’s how the state tournaments are lined up,” said Qualls, who is in his sixth year as head coach at THS. “Those three games in three days and to win the last day is satisfying. It was a good tournament for us and I thought we grew up a lot. We beat two really good programs in Sand Springs in Verdigris.”
The Lady Tigers, who return to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center for the first time since Jan. 12 on Tuesday when they host Skiatook in Metro Lakes Conference play, are 12-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference. They’ve played just once at the TMAC since the middle of December. Three of the next four games will be in Tahlequah.
“There’s four games left before you send your record in for playoff seeding, and we get three of those games at home,” Qualls said.
Spurred by guards Smalls Goudeau and Kacey Fishinghawk, Tahlequah clawed back from five points down late in the fourth quarter. Goudeau connected on a 3-pointer from the corner off a Faith Springwater assist, and Fishinghawk followed with a jumper to get the Lady Tigers even with three minutes left.
“If Smalls doesn’t hit that shot I don’t how the game turns out,” Qualls said. “But she hit the 3 to cut it to two and then we started pressing and got a turnover and scored on Kacey’s bucket.”
Goudeau went on to finish with a team-high 11 points, while Lydia McAlvain was also in double figures with 10.
Junior guard Tatum Havens, who had five points, was named the tournament’s most valuable player, and Fishinghawk was named to the all-tournament team. Havens totaled 26 points over the three days, including a team-high 13 against Sand Springs in the semifinals. Fishinghawk averaged 6.3 points.
“Tatum continues to play well and continues to be balanced,” Qualls said. “It’s not just from the 3-point line, she’s getting to the basket and getting to the free throw line, and she’s been real versatile for us on defense. Kacey’s our quarterback on the floor and she’s done a great job. Both of them had a good tournament, but they’ve played well for us all season long.”
Tahlequah, up by as many as eight points in the second quarter, shot 40 percent overall, was 2 of 9 from 3-point territory and converted on 20 of its 24 free throw attempts.
Freshman forward Kori Rainwater contributed with seven points and pulled down a team-best eight rebounds, Lily Couch and Springwater had six points apiece, and Fishinghawk closed with four points.
“We were tested, rose to the occasion and played well when we needed to,” Qualls said.
The Lady Tigers, winners of five straight, have played nine times against ranked opponents, posting a 7-2 mark. Other wins have come against Grove (No. 6 in 4A), Tulsa Will Rogers (No. 7 in 5A), Coweta (No. 7 in 5A), Guthrie (No. 14 in 5A), Collinsville (No. 16 in 5A) and Sand Springs (No. 13 in 6A). The two setbacks are to 5A top-ranked Sapulpa and 4A No. 16 Harding Charter, who is currently ninth.
Tigers bounce back: Tahlequah didn’t come away from the Port City Classic empty handed. The Tigers brushed aside back-to-back losses to Tulsa Victory Christian and Claremore and defeated Collinsville, 60-45, Saturday on the final day of the tournament at Tulsa Victory Christian School.
Sophomore forward Hayden Smith poured in a game-high 24 points to pace the 5A No. 18 Tigers, who improved to 6-8 under head coach Marcus Klingsick.
Tahlequah returns home for the first time since Jan. 12 on Tuesday when it hosts Skiatook in a scheduled 7:30 p.m. tipoff. The Tigers are 2-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
The Tigers also received 11 points each from Walker Scott and Qua’shon Leathers, who knocked down three 3-pointers to give him seven over two days.
Smith had 11 field goals, five of those in the first eight minutes as THS held an 18-15 advantage after one quarter. Smith had eight points in the third quarter and converted both of his free throw attempts.
Trey Young added six points for Tahlequah, while Tyler Joice and Hayden Wagers had four apiece.
No. 16 Collinsville was led by Jacob Syrkels’ 17 points. Syrkels buried all three of his 3-pointers in the opening quarter where he scored 13 of his points.
The Tigers avenged a 46-38 loss to the Cardinals on Jan. 12 at the TMAC. The two teams will play in Collinsville on Feb. 9.
