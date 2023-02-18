A WEIGHTY MATTER: Woodall powerlifting team to go to Regionals

During its fourth year of existence, the Woodall Public School powerlifting team has experienced an increase in membership, especially in the female division.
Tina Hammer, a Woodall powerlifting coach, said the team is made up of eight girls and 13 boys, who have participated in two meets this season.
"With COVID-19 it got off to a slower start, but the last two years, we've been building, and this has been our biggest so far," said powerlifting coach Makayla Leach.
The 2022 season was the first year the team participated in meets since the pandemic began. The effort produced a seventh-grade state powerlifting champion from Woodall.
While the Woodall team has increased its number of female members, Leach said the influx seems to be equal across the board.
"Powerlifting as a whole has just grown," said Leach. "They used to do the boys and girls together at Regionals, and this is actually their second year of the girls having their own Regional meet, and the first year the girls have to qualify for State. So it's not just a growing sport here at Woodall but in the state of Oklahoma."
Hammer said it can be intimidating for the girls when they have to compete against their male counterparts at meets, but Leach said it seems to create more confidence in members.
"Weightlifting has been frowned upon for girls for a while," said Hammer. "I mean, we get razzed a lot because we're two women coaches, and you really don't see that a lot in powerlifting. It's not just becoming more popular with the boys, but with the girls also."
Hammer said 14 medaled at the Hilldale meet, with seventh grade placing runnerup, and 15 medaled at the Checotah competition, with eighth-grade taking runnerup and seventh grade winning team champs.
"[The students] have the desire to want to be better and they work hard, and they put in the time and effort. Mentally, they just want to come in here and be better than they were yesterday," said Leach.
The team has implemented a new strategy this season, where they participate in an extra hour of practice after school on Wednesdays.
"We started out at the beginning of the year testing their maxes, and the percentage that their maxes have gone up this year is just absolutely ridiculous," said Leach.
To help give the students more opportunity to work on their form, mobility, and technique, the team plans to implement two after-school practices each week during the next season.
Check it out
The girls Woodall powerlifting team will compete in Regionals Feb. 27 at Miami and the boys will participate March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.